COTI Price Reaches $0.0982 on Top Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $85.29 million and $7.16 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.22 or 0.31118783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012154 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

