Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 18.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.