Credit Suisse Group Lowers Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target to $410.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $471.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $397.58 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.71 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 54.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

