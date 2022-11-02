Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.39

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 1763640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 target price on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.52 million and a PE ratio of -108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

