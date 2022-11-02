Critical Survey: ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) vs. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProKidney and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.38%. Given ProKidney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -143.69% -88.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.66) -5.38

Summary

ProKidney beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a partnership with Catalent for manufacturing NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

