Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million to $600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.37 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 872,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,921. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 181.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

