CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -214.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,060,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.