Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,720. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

