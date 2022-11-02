CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.71%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

