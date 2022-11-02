Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 218,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Shares of APD stock opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

