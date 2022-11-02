Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of LEN opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

