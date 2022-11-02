Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 953,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 247,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

