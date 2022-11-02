Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

