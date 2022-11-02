Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,578 shares of company stock worth $12,341,596. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

