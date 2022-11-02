Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 112.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

