Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $226.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day moving average of $220.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

