Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,260 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Match Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $164.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

