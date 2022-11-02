Cumulus Media Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 129.9% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 388,215 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

