Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.71

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.71 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 66.75 ($0.77). Currys shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 2,371,971 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.25 ($1.29).

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,066.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Currys Company Profile

In other Currys news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £122,000 ($141,056.77).

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.