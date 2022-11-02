Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.525-2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CW traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $164.95. 180,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

