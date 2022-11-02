Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.13% of Cutera worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

