cVault.finance Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,679.51 or 0.28045212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.80 million and $52,799.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

