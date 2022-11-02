CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Issue None Dividend of $1.40

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 7,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 107,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

