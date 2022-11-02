CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

UAN stock opened at $120.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,157,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile



CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

