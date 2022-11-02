CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.68

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.68 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.52 ($0.14). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 12.88 ($0.15), with a volume of 123,481 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.60. The stock has a market cap of £31.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31.
In related news, insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96 ($5,780.97). In related news, insider Heather Peacock bought 72,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,680.80 ($10,036.77). Also, insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.96 ($5,780.97).
CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.
