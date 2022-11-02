CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.13

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
