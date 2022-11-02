D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

