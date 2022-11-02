Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTRUY shares. HSBC cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Daimler Truck stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

