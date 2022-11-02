Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTRUY shares. HSBC cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Daimler Truck stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.