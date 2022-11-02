Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,539 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 137,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

