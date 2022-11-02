Dakota Wealth Management Invests $620,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $57,084,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock valued at $53,998,373. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.