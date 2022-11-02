Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,020 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

