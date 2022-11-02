Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,446 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 81.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $805,422. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

