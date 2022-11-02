Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,144 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1 %

MCD opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $274.81.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

