Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 109.0% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $37,283,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $29,878,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.84. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

