Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $754,925.00

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.55 or 0.00072262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $153.29 million and approximately $754,925.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

