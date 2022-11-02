Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $391.27. 61,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.72.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

