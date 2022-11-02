Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 7,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 49,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.84% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.