DEI Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. DEI has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $12,593.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00298181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001281 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002934 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.