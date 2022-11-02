DeltaFi (DELFI) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $6,175.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

