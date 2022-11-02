Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,877,171.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,877,171.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

