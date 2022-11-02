Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE DD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 146,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,518. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

