Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 117 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,251 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $312.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

