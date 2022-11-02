Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $328,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 20.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 299,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,059 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 568,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

