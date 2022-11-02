Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $487,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Boeing were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

BA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. 29,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

