Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in FedEx were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.96.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

