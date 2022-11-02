Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 113 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cigna were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.26. 13,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,304. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

