Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. 8,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,214. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

