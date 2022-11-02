Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Waters were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.51. 2,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,155. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

