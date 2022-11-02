Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,146 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. 73,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,872,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Schlumberger to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.