Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 57 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $593.15. 885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $595.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

